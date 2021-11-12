Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

After battling rare blood disease, teen chooses to feed the hungry with his Make-A-Wish

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Make-A-Wish
Posted at 11:19 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 13:19:44-05

After battling a life-threatening disease, children and teenagers granted a "make-a-wish" typically look forward to vacations with their family or a meet-and-greet with their favorite celebrity.

Not 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi. He wanted to feed hungry people in his community.

According to WAPT-TV and WLBT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, Abraham was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in 2020. After a painful bone marrow transplant and rounds of chemotherapy, he's out of the hospital and doing much better.

After the difficult months of treatment, Abraham was told he could have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi. For Abraham, the choice was easy.

Prior to his diagnosis, WLBT reports that Abraham and his family would volunteer to feed the homeless in their community once a month. He said those past experiences led him to pick a unique experience for his wish.

"It was always a good thing to do, and that's what I grew up doing that. So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do," he told WLBT.

To grant Abraham's wish, Make-A-Wish Mississippi created Abraham's Table — a service that will provide free meals to the homeless every third Saturday in Jackson's Poindexter Park for the next year.

Linda Sermons, an assistant with Make-A-Wish Mississippi, said it's the first time in the organization's 35-year history that they've gotten a request for a charitable wish.

"When he so easily gives to others at a time where everybody should really be supporting him, you just have to say, that's a remarkable young man," Sermons told WAPT.

"My mom always says it's a blessing to be a blessing so I just wanted to do something for other people to make it last longer," he told WAPT.

In addition to helping him feed the hungry, Make-A-Wish also gave Abraham a new microphone and a laptop so he can create a YouTube channel to inspire others.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere