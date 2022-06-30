Watch Now
Lifestyle

Actions

Camp for children with disabilities still going strong after 25 years

The Pasco Association for Challenged Kids, known as P.A.C.K., says they are still the only summer program in Pasco County that takes every child no matter the disability.
Pasco County camp for disabled children WFTS ERIK.png
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:24:58-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) — Barry and Paula Cohen took matters into their own hands when they couldn't find a summer camp for their son Gregory, who has autism.

That was 25 years ago.

The Pasco Association for Challenged Kids (P.A.C.K.) depends on donations and a state grant every year to keep going.

The Cohens credit then state representative Mike Fasano with helping them get started.

“When they called to tell us we had the money, they said, 'Yours was the only grant that was unanimously approved,'” said Paula.

The kids who attend P.A.C.K. have autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

P.A.C.K. said they are still the only summer program in Pasco County that takes every child no matter the disability.

“I know for me, when I come down here and see these kids having fun, running around the gym or splashing in the wading pool and whatnot, it’s very rewarding,” said Barry.

This story was originally reported by Eric Waxler on abcactionnews.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere