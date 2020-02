ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — Two Utah men who went missing while rabbit hunting have been found safely.

Box Elder County and Elko County sheriff's departments had been searching for Chad Strain and Lee Peters, who were missing since Saturday night.

Police say their phones were last pinged in the area of Montello, Nevada.

They were found Monday in Elko County Nevada near the Granite Creek Reservoir by Search and Rescue members and volunteers.