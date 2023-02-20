Which grocery stores have the lowest home delivery fees?

There's nothing more convenient than groceries showing up at your door.

But, depending on where you shop and how much you spend -- you'll likely pay a little extra.

And Amazon's recent announcement that it is raising the minimum for free delivery has some families wondering if there are more affordable options.

To find out how to get the most out of grocery delivery, we took a look inside a Walmart store, and realized that delivery has become a science.

From the pro shoppers who scan your items as they grab them, to the staging area where your order sent out to waiting trucks, everything is timed for delivery within a one hour window that you choose.

Walmart's Patrick Perry told us "the one hour window is so important, so that getting that delivery when they need it most is the important thing."

Perry says if you do it right, delivery saves you time and gas money, and can save even more because it keeps you from in-store impulse buys.

But while many stores advertise "free delivery," there are costs and membership fees you need to ask about before you start building an order.

What grocery delivery will cost you

Amazon Fresh, for example, recently raised its threshold for free delivery from $35 to $150. That means if you buy less than $150 worth of groceries, there's a fee. Plus you have be an Amazon Prime member, for $189 a year.

Walmart Plus members, meantime, have just a $35 minimum for free delivery. But you have to pay a $13 dollar a month membership.

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, also has a $35 dollar minimum for free delivery, but that's if you pay for an $8 to $13 a month Kroger Boost membership.



Instacart partners with many other chains, like Publix, for delivery. Fees start at $3.99 for orders over $35.

But service fees vary by location and the number of items in your cart.

Shannon McCaig with Passionate Penny Pincher says there are some downsides, besides the initial cost.

She says shoppers who only do delivery might miss out on in-store savings, such as endcap sales not advertised on the store website.

Plus, she likes to see certain items in person.

"I am very particular myself with my meat for sure, but definitely produce as well," she said.

A few delivery pointers:

Be home for your delivery, especially if you ordered fresh or frozen items.

Take advantage of digital coupons. Shoppers may not automatically get you the deal.

Opt out of substitutions if you want something specific, such as a particular brand of spaghetti sauce.

Finally, if you worry about ending up with rotting bananas or nearly expired meat, Walmart's delivery supervisor Michelle Howard says there is no need to be concerned.

She says Walmart's pro shoppers shop just like you would.

"We have to make sure it's fresh, and it's of good color, with no bruising," she said. "It has to be something that we would eat."

In addition, she says workers check the date on meat to make sure it is not within 3 days of its expiration date.

That is reassuring news, so you don't waste your money.



