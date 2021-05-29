Watch
192 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

Posted at 12:10 PM, May 29, 2021
New Cases
192 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 405,851.

Testing
3,616 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,687,015. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 231, or roughly 6.7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
143 people are currently hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 16,793 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Four new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,301. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations
An additional 12,944 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,582,400. Of those 1,213,200 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

