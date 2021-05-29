192 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

192 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 405,851.

Testing

3,616 new tests have been performed, for a total of 2,687,015. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 231, or roughly 6.7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

143 people are currently hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 16,793 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Four new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,301. The newly reported deaths include:



Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident