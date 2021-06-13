194 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Sunday

New Cases
194 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 409,588.
Testing
An additional 2,154 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,738,500 people tested. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 277 per day, or roughly 7.2% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
149 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,086 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,323.
Vaccinations
An additional 6,333 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,734,788.