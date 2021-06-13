194 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Sunday

New Cases

194 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 409,588.

Testing

An additional 2,154 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,738,500 people tested. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 277 per day, or roughly 7.2% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

149 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,086 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,323.