231 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

New Cases

231 new cases have been reported, for a total of 404,477.

Testing

An additional 2,007 lab tests have been performed, for a total of 2,664,095. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 274, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

133 people are currently hospitalized. Since March of 2020, 16,666 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide total at 2,290.