231 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Sunday

New Cases
231 new cases have been reported, for a total of 404,477.
Testing
An additional 2,007 lab tests have been performed, for a total of 2,664,095. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 274, or roughly 6.5% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
133 people are currently hospitalized. Since March of 2020, 16,666 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No additional deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide total at 2,290.
Vaccinations
An additional 12,508 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 2,512,355. Of those 1,170,853 people are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.