232 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported Sunday

New Cases

232 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 400,352.

Testing

3,558 additional tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,603,551. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 336, or roughly 6.4% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

Currently, 139 people are hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,361 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

One new death have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,224. The newly reported death was a Salt Lake County man between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized at the time.