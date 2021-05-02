279 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported by Department of Health on Sunday

New Cases

279 new cases have been reported, for a total of 398,012.

Testing

An additional 4,129 people have been tested, for a total of 2,567,778. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 371 per day, or roughly 6.7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

137 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,220 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

One additional death has been reported, for a total of 2,204. The newly reported death is a Utah County man between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized at the time.