281 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Sunday by Utah Department of Health

New Cases
281 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,431
Testing
4,096 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,530,491. The rolling seven-day average of positive test results is now 383 per day, or roughly 6.1% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,061 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
Two new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,182. The newly reported deaths include:
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
Vaccinations
7,518 additional vaccines have been administered, for a total of 2,039,298. Of those, 870,592 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.