281 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Sunday by Utah Department of Health

New Cases

281 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,431

Testing

4,096 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,530,491. The rolling seven-day average of positive test results is now 383 per day, or roughly 6.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,061 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Two new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,182. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized