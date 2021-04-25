Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

281 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Sunday by Utah Department of Health

items.[0].image.alt
File
Coronavirus
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 13:26:15-04

New Cases
281 new cases have been reported, for a total of 395,431

Testing
4,096 additional tests have been performed, for a total of 2,530,491. The rolling seven-day average of positive test results is now 383 per day, or roughly 6.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,061 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,182. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Vaccinations
7,518 additional vaccines have been administered, for a total of 2,039,298. Of those, 870,592 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707