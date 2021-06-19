Watch
290 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Saturday

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:34:08-04

New Cases
290 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 411,361.

Testing
An additional 3,186 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,758,512. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 286, or roughly 7.8% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
168 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,259 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,328. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
An additional 7,019 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,782,173. Of those, 1,340,119 Utahns are now considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

