290 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

290 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 411,361.

Testing

An additional 3,186 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,758,512. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 286, or roughly 7.8% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

168 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,259 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Two new deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,328. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death