306 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

306 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 407,419.

Testing

An additional 3,895 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,710,029. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 225, or roughly 6.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

140 people are currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,927 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,311