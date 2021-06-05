306 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases
306 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 407,419.
Testing
An additional 3,895 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,710,029. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 225, or roughly 6.1% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
140 people are currently hospitalized in connection to COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,927 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, keeping the statewide death toll at 2,311
Vaccinations
An additional 12,574 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,635,472. Of those, 1,243,987 people are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.