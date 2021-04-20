315 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on April 20, bringing the total number of cases to 393,272. Eight additional deaths were also reported.

This brings the total number of deaths in Utah to 2,174. Four of the additional reported deaths occurred before March 20, 2021.

Utah also reported that 18,065 more vaccines were administered since the day before, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 1,916,922.

A total of 2,498,939 people have been tested, an increase of 5,100 since yesterday, with 4,510,088 total tests given, representing an increase of 13,574.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 375 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.2%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,959.

The reported deaths include the following: