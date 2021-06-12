357 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

357 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 409,364.

Testing

An additional 4,431 people have been tested, for a statewide total of 2,736,346. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 280 per day, or roughly 4.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

164 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,079 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Four new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,323. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death