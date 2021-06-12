Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

357 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths reported Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 12:37:50-04

New Cases
357 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 409,364.

Testing
An additional 4,431 people have been tested, for a statewide total of 2,736,346. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 280 per day, or roughly 4.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
164 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,079 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Four new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,323. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
14,659 additional vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,728,455.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707