389 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths reported by UDOH on Sunday

New Cases

389 new cases have been reported, for a total of 384,562.

Testing

An additional 4,704 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,372,721. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 422 per day, or roughly 7% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

142 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of last year, 15,462 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

13 new deaths have been reported, nine of which occurred prior to March 1, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:



Female, older than 85, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations

An additional 14,628 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 1,304,319. Of those, 477,700 people are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.