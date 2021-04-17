413 new cases, no new deaths reported from UDOH on Saturday

New Cases

413 new cases have been reported, for a total of 392,509.

Testing

An additional 7,575 tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,486,282. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

Currently, 140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,901 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

No new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,164.