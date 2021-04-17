413 new cases, no new deaths reported from UDOH on Saturday

New Cases
413 new cases have been reported, for a total of 392,509.
Testing
An additional 7,575 tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,486,282. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.6% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
Currently, 140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,901 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,164.
Vaccinations
27,809 additional vaccinations have been administered, for a total of 1,880,269. Of those, 783,872 people are now fully vaccination against COVID-19.