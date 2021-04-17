Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

413 new cases, no new deaths reported from UDOH on Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 13:01:38-04

New Cases
413 new cases have been reported, for a total of 392,509.

Testing
An additional 7,575 tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,486,282. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 394, or roughly 7.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
Currently, 140 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,901 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
No new deaths have been reported, for a total of 2,164.

Vaccinations
27,809 additional vaccinations have been administered, for a total of 1,880,269. Of those, 783,872 people are now fully vaccination against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707