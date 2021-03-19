447 more COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths reported in Utah Friday

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 447 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 380,787—and 17 additional deaths.

So far, 2,320,731 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 474 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.2%.

A total of 1,111,185 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

176 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,058 people in Utah have died of COVID-19. The 17 deaths announced Friday are:

10 males: between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death (this person was older than 18) between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7 females between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death



Twelve of these deaths occurred before Feb. 19, 2021, Friday's report said.