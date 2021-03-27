460 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases
450 new cases have been reported, for a total of 384,173.
Testing
An additional 6,048 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,368,017. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 419 per day, or roughly 7.4% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
137 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been 15,441 Utahns hospitalized since March of 2020.
Deaths
10 new deaths have been reported, six of which occurred prior to March 1, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccinations
27,583 additional vaccines have been administered, for a total of 1,289,691. Of those 470,905 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.