460 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths reported Saturday

New Cases

450 new cases have been reported, for a total of 384,173.

Testing

An additional 6,048 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,368,017. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 419 per day, or roughly 7.4% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

137 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been 15,441 Utahns hospitalized since March of 2020.

Deaths

10 new deaths have been reported, six of which occurred prior to March 1, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations

27,583 additional vaccines have been administered, for a total of 1,289,691. Of those 470,905 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.