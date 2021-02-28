465 new cases, six new deaths reported by Utah Department of Health on Sunday

New Cases
465 new cases have been reported, for a total of 371,235.
Testing
An additional 4,365 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,205,791. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 647 per day, or roughly 11.6% of those tested.
Hospitalizations
203 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 14,695 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.
Deaths
Six new deaths have been reported, for a total of 1,935. The newly reported deaths include:
4 males
- between 45-64, Summit County resident, not hospitalized
- between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
- older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
2 females
- between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
Vaccinations
An additional 14,243 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 716,536. 254,569 of those vaccinated have been immunized with two doses.