465 new cases, six new deaths reported by Utah Department of Health on Sunday

Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 13:38:49-05

New Cases
465 new cases have been reported, for a total of 371,235.

Testing
An additional 4,365 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,205,791. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 647 per day, or roughly 11.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
203 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 14,695 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Deaths
Six new deaths have been reported, for a total of 1,935. The newly reported deaths include:
4 males

  • between 45-64, Summit County resident, not hospitalized
  • between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized
  • older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

2 females

  • between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccinations
An additional 14,243 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 716,536. 254,569 of those vaccinated have been immunized with two doses.

