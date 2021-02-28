465 new cases, six new deaths reported by Utah Department of Health on Sunday

New Cases

465 new cases have been reported, for a total of 371,235.

Testing

An additional 4,365 tests have been performed, for a total of 2,205,791. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 647 per day, or roughly 11.6% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

203 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 14,695 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Deaths

Six new deaths have been reported, for a total of 1,935. The newly reported deaths include:

4 males



between 45-64, Summit County resident, not hospitalized

between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

2 females

between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident