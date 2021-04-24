472 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported on Saturday

New Cases

The state is reporting 472 new cases, for a total of 395,150.

Testing

An additional 6,260 have been performed, for a total of 2,526,395. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests is now 378, or roughly 5.9% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

Currently, 152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 16,046 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

One new death has been reported, for a total of 2,180. The newly reported death was a male Salt Lake County resident between the ages of 45 and 64 who was hospitalized at the time of death.