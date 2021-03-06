Menu

570 new cases, five new deaths in Saturday's COVID-19 case counts

Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 13:21:40-05

New Cases
570 new cases have been reported, for a total of 374,438.

Testing
An additional 7,052 tests have been conducted, for a total of 2,243,649. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 527 per day, or roughly 9.5% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
194 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations now equal 14,867 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths
Five new deaths have been reported, for a total of 1,975. One of the newly reported deaths occurred before February 13, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
26,098 new vaccines have been administered, for a total of 843,032. Of those, 304,168 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

