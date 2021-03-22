Salt Lake Co. residents 16 and up now eligible to make vaccine appointments

SALT LAKE CITY — All Salt Lake County residents 16 and up are now eligible to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Beginning at 9 a.m., residents in the new eligibility group can make appointments, although none will be available until after April 4. Demand for vaccinations has been so high in Utah, appointments are booked solid through April 3.

Utah County got a jump on the rest of the state, opening appointments to those 16 and up last week. Even with the high demand, officials believe they are ready for the increased amount of people looking to be vaccinated.

"We feel quite confident about this and about the process that we've been preparing for," said Utah County Health Department spokesperson Aislynn Tolman-Hill. "We've been making improvements, really every day since we opened up vaccination in December."

There are now three mass vaccination centers in Utah County.

Utah is still set to drop its statewide mask mandate on April 10 as health metrics continue to improve. However, many businesses say they will continue to require customers to wear masks, and masks will still be required in schools and at gatherings with more than 50 people.