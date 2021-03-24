All Utahns 16+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a moment that Utahns have been waiting for, almost since the beginning of the pandemic.

Starting Wednesday at midnight, all state residents 16 and up are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Utah is the fifth state to open up its vaccination eligibility to such a large age group.

While most of Utah is open to receiving a vaccine, it may take a while to get a shot as appointments are expected to be booked for the next few weeks. The Davis County Health Department say it is booked solid until at least April 3.

Vaccination centers are expected to increase hours and staff once additional shipments of the vaccine are received next month.

Some locations, such as Davis County, is administering up to 2,500 shots a day. Over 1,178,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, according to Tuesday's data from UDOH.