Anti-mask protesters disrupt Granite School District meeting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A public Granite School District meeting ended early Tuesday night after protesters with Utah Parents United spoke out against a statewide public health order that requires the use of masks in schools through June 15.

The group encouraged its members to attend school board meetings and call for an end to the mask mandate in Utah schools.

State senator Kathleen Riebe addressed attendees at Tuesday night's meeting but she was drowned out by boos from protesters.

"You let a senator come up here and speak in the name of my children who you guys are abusing? Are you serious?" said one of the protesters.

The school board appointed several people to new positions within the district before Tuesday's meeting adjourned early.