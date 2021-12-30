At least two dozen confirmed COVID-19 cases at Davis County jail

FARMINGTON, Utah — After being completely COVID free for 9 months, the Davis County Jail has identified several cases of COVID among inmates, according to a news release Thursday afternoon.

Davis County Jail personnel were notified of two individuals who were experiencing symptoms of the virus Wednesday night. It was determined through a rapid test that these individuals were positive with the virus.

Mandatory rapid tests were distributed to the other inmates in this particular housing facility. Per the results of a rapid COVID test, 24 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 other inmates are being monitored for exposure to COVID-19.

All individuals are receiving medical attention and are being isolated from other individuals in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading to other areas of the correctional facility.

“I am proud of our correctional officers and staff who have worked very hard and have been very successful at keeping COVID out of our jail for many months,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “These latest infections are unfortunate and we will continue to work hard to care for those who are ill and limit the spread of this virus in the jail.”

The Davis County Jail currently holds 480 inmates. Approximately 38% of those are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The Davis County Health Department offers vaccine clinics at the jail every three weeks to those interested in receiving the vaccine.

Measures taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering the Correctional Facility include:



Restricting who can enter the facility

Requiring face masks be worn at all times by all individuals in the facility

Weekly rapid testing of all facility personnel; frequent sanitation of all areas within the facility

Daily temperature checks of personnel and any contract providers

Routine testing and 14-day quarantine of any individual initially entering our care and custody

Positive medical and mental health remains a priority. To reduce exposure, access to the facility will be temporarily limited to Davis County Sheriff’s Office personnel only.

All staff and inmates in the facility will be rapid tested as per recommendations of the Davis County Health Department.

Additionally, staff and inmates will be tested as recommended by the Davis County Health Department for the next two weeks, at a minimum.

All individuals in our care and custody will be tested every 5-7 days. We continue to work closely with the Davis County Health Department on COVID-19 best practices, and procedural changes will be made to ensure we immediately stop spread in the facility.

Medical personnel remain available 24/7 to address any healthcare needs.

Knowing human connection is important to mental health, regardless of where one is quarantining or isolating, video visits with friends and loved ones will continue to be an option for these individuals impacted directly by the virus.

