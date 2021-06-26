Watch
Average positive case rate nears 9% in Saturday's COVID-19 report from Utah Department of Health

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jun 26, 2021
New Cases
351 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 413,668.

Testing
An additional 3,831 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,782,297. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 331 per day, or roughly 8.9% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
201 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,418 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Four new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,351. Three of the deaths occurred prior to May 26, 2021. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
An additional 19,910 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,838,187. Of those, 1,391,863 are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

