Community bilingual vaccine clinic set to open in Ogden this weekend

OGDEN, Utah — This weekend a free bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held at the Ogden City School District. It is the first of two community vaccine clinics being hosted in Ogden. The event is being hosted by community activists in partnership with Nomi Health, the State of Utah and others.

The Director of Project Success Coalition and Ogden NAACP President, Betty Sawyer, alongside Angel Castillo, NAACP executive committee member, helped make the event possible.

State health data shows people of color are getting the vaccine at a much lower rate than white people.

“Generally, there is a lack of participation in getting the vaccine because of past historic challenges and that feeling of trust in what the government is providing to us and then there has just been a lot of misinformation,” Sawyer said.

This event is aimed at breaking down barriers, Castillo said.

“Doing clinics like this, in spaces that are comfortable, in languages that are accessible for BIPOC communities is walking the walk. It is part of doing the work,” she said.

The event is free, and while people are encouraged to make an appointment there will be walk-in availability on a first come, first serve basis. People will only be asked to provide their name and date of birth, Castillo said. People will not be required to show an ID, or provide insurance or contact information.

“The entire goal of this clinic and Governor Cox’s directive is shots in arms, and so we want to make sure that we are creating a safe space for people regardless of what their passport says,” she said.

People can make a vaccine appointment by texting, scanning the QR code, sending an email or calling. The goal is to prevent any roadblocks in getting the vaccine, Sawyer said.

“A lot of people are doing shift work, they are doing other kinds of things that makes it difficult for them to come at a certain time, they may not have access to the same technology that other communities have,” she said.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. This is the first of two clinics that will be offered with the potential of more if the need is there, Sawyer and Castillo agreed. Now, this is a time to remind people of the work that needs to be done, Castillo said.

“Everybody in this state should be looking at their work places, should be looking at their churches, looking around at the table and seeing who is not represented and how do we invite someone to the table to make sure that communities needs are met,” she said.

