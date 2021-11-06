Court halts Biden vaccine, testing mandate for businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal appeals court temporarily halted the Biden administration's occupational safety rule that required businesses with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or regular testing.

In a ruling on Saturday, a three judge panel at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay sought by Texas, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina, as well as businesses who claimed they would be negatively impacted.

"Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court," the judges wrote, ordering lawyers for the states and the federal government to submit further briefing by next month.

The rule was not going into effect until January.

Utah political leaders have argued the government using OSHA rules to mandate vaccinations is unconstitutional. Governor Spencer Cox told FOX 13 earlier this week Utah would sue over it.

"I am grateful our courts recognize the egregious overreach from the Biden administration into the personal health decisions of citizens and that businesses won’t be forced to enforce this unconstitutional rule," House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said to FOX 13 in a text message.

