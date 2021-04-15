COVID-19 cases up by 456, with one reported death

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Thursday shows an increase of 456 confirmed cases—bringing the state's total to 391,633—with one additional death, bringing the state's total death toll from the virus to 2,162.

1,808,824 vaccines have now been administered in Utah, an increase of 40,578 since Wednesday's report.

2,470,828 people in Utah have been tested for the disease, an increase of just over 7,000 from Wednesday.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 390 per day, slightly down from Wednesday's 394 figure. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 7.4%, also slightly down from yesterday's mark of 7.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.7%.

There are 146 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today's reported death was of a female between 45-64, a Salt Lake County resident, who was hospitalized when she died.