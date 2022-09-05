COVID-19 tests past expiration date can still provide accurate results, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t throw away your expired COVID-19 test kits just yet.

As the federal program sending free at-home testing kits ends, many people are finding the date printed on the test packaging has expired.

FOX 13 News asked the Salt Lake County Health Department if these tests can still provide accurate results.

“Depending on the brand you purchased or received, there is still a chance you can use them without risking a false result,” said Gabriel Moreno, a spokesperson for the department. “Some manufacturers find after time, their tests still gave sold results. They can request extended expiration dates.”

According to Leo Friedman, CEO of iPromo, a company that distributes personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests, manufacturers have learned more about the performance of their products since they were first developed.

“They have the data now that shows the solution, the solution you dip your snot into doesn’t degrade,” he said.

The FDA website with updated expiration dates for covid tests can be found here.