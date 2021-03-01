COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Utahns 16 and older with certain health conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — Beginning Monday, COVID-19 vaccinations are available for Utahns ages 16 and older with certain qualifying health conditions.

"I think the opportunity to be vaccinated and have that protection from something we know is very effective I think it’s potentially life-changing,” Salt Lake County Health Department spokesman Nicholas Rupp.

RELATED: Health care providers call J&J vaccine a game-changer for people in rural areas

Over the last several days, the Salt Lake County Health Department has gradually decreased the age groups for which vaccine appointments were made available. Monday is the first day that people in the 16+ age group who have one or more qualifying conditions are able to make their appointments in Salt Lake County.

"It's just incredible that it's happening and the timing of it is so perfect for me and what I want to do with my life. So, I think things are going to go as close as they can back to normal after I get my second dose," said Ally McCune, a 20-year-old who now qualifies for the vaccine because she has cystic fibrosis.

SLCoHD’s phased rollout of vaccine appointments helped them to ensure a smooth scheduling process.

RELATED: Utah cancels thousands of illegitimate COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Utahns in other counties are urged to contact their local health departments or participating pharmacies for vaccine scheduling once they're eligible.

In Utah, COVID-19 vaccines are also available for healthcare workers, long-term care facility workers, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff members, and anyone age 65 or older.

RELATED: Utah teens welcome chance to receive COVID-19 vaccine