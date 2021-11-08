COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up hosted by Granite School District

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages five and up.

Beginning Monday, the Granite School District will host vaccine clinics for kids.

Anyone five and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine or even a booster shot at Hillside Elementary from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.

Children do not have to be part of the Granite School District, and parents are encouraged to bring their children to get vaccinated because it will make a difference in schools.

"I want to be unequivocal that it is absolutely not required to get your child vaccinated, but I also want to point out we've been waiting for this vaccine,”said Ben Horsely, Director of Communications for the Granite School District. “The data shows that it is highly effective in not only preventing COVID in the first place, but if COVID is had after that, in preventing serious and long term side effects."

There will be another clinic Tuesday at Gearld Wright Elementary in West Valley City and more almost every weekday until Thanksgiving.

All clinics will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all minors must have a consent form filled out by a parent or guardian.