COVID-19 vaccines surpass testing numbers in Sunday's report from UDOH

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 20, 2021
New Cases
249 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 411,610.

Testing
An additional 2,786 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,761,298. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 294, or roughly 8.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations
157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,271 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths
Two new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,330. The newly reported deaths include:

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations
An additional 8,114 vaccines have been administered, for a statewide total of 2,790,287.

