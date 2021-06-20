COVID-19 vaccines surpass testing numbers in Sunday's report from UDOH

New Cases

249 new cases have been reported, for a statewide total of 411,610.

Testing

An additional 2,786 tests have been performed, for a statewide total of 2,761,298. The rolling seven-day average of positive cases is now 294, or roughly 8.1% of those tested.

Hospitalizations

157 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Since March of 2020, 17,271 Utahns have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

Deaths

Two new deaths have been reported, for a statewide total of 2,330. The newly reported deaths include:



Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death