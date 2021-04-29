Mobile clinics to bring COVID-19 vaccine to residents

SALT LAKE CITY — In his weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced a new plan to bring vaccines to residents, instead of the other way around.

Cox said organizations such as local businesses, churches, and community groups may request a mobile vaccination clinic to visit their location to more easily get shots to employees and members.

The state's new effort comes after health officials acknowledged a rising vaccine hesitancy among residents who have yet to receive either of the available options.

During the briefing, Cox said over 900,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, and there are plenty of doses available for anyone who wants one.

Salt Lake County health officials announced Thursday that walk-up vaccines will be available starting Monday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center.