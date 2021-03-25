Cox receives vaccine, says Utah on path to eliminate health restrictions by July

SPANISH FORK, Utah — In front of a live audience streaming his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox rolled up his sleeve and received his first dose of a vaccine Thursday.

During the briefing, Cox acknowledged that the number of cases in the state had plateaued recently, but said it was "great news" that those numbers began decreasing again this week.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson added that 80 percent of Utah citizens 65 and older have received at least one vaccine shot.

Cox reiterated what many state and national health care leaders have said, that the best vaccine is the one available immediately for residents to get their dose as quick as possible.

Before getting his shot, Cox said that he believes the state remains on the right path to eliminate all pandemic health restrictions by July.

As he rolled up his sleeve, Cox jokingly warned gathered media about "the gun show that is happening."

Cox and his wife, Abby, both received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I'm not sure, exactly, what word I should use to describe how I'm feeling today. I don't know what words are adequate," said Cox.

"We are excited, we are overjoyed, we're relieved. More than anything else we're humbled and grateful as we reflect back on this past year, and the miracle that is this vaccine."