Cox to meet with Biden on COVID-19 vaccine efforts

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox will meet with President Biden on Tuesday.

The Utah Governor's Office tells FOX 13 the virtual meeting will be to discuss some of Utah's efforts to get people the COVID-19 vaccine. The president has asked Utah's governor to share some best practices on vaccination efforts.

The state has hit a milestone with more than a million Utahns considered fully vaccinated now. Utah's Department of Health has recently shifted focus from mass vaccine clinics to smaller, mobile and "pop up" clinics to reach rural and minority communities, as well as people whose work schedules are not conducive to the clinics. Many counties have enough doses of the vaccine that they are also allowing walk-ins.