Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Cox to meet with Biden on COVID-19 vaccine efforts

items.[0].image.alt
Trent Nelson / Salt Lake Tribune / pool image
Gov. Spencer Cox prepares to speak at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Governor Cox COVID briefing
Posted at 1:12 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 15:18:46-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox will meet with President Biden on Tuesday.

The Utah Governor's Office tells FOX 13 the virtual meeting will be to discuss some of Utah's efforts to get people the COVID-19 vaccine. The president has asked Utah's governor to share some best practices on vaccination efforts.

The state has hit a milestone with more than a million Utahns considered fully vaccinated now. Utah's Department of Health has recently shifted focus from mass vaccine clinics to smaller, mobile and "pop up" clinics to reach rural and minority communities, as well as people whose work schedules are not conducive to the clinics. Many counties have enough doses of the vaccine that they are also allowing walk-ins.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707