Doctors at U of U report suspected case of blood clots from J & J vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — Doctors at the University of Utah reported on May 4 what they believe to be a case of blood clots in a patient resulting from the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine, known as vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

While not yet confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) they reported that the patient exhibited signs such as low platelets and a very high level of antibodies consistent with VITT, said Dr. Yazan Abou-Ismail, an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Hematology Division at the University, who treated the man.

The Utah patient, a man described only as "below 50," first showed signs of VITT around ten days after receiving the vaccine last month, in which he described leg pains from his toes to his thighs. After a week he went to the emergency room with increased pain; his vital signs were normal, but he was placed on blood thinners and sent home.

However, he returned the next day with chest pains, which led to a discovery of blood clots in his lungs. He was given an infusion of intravenous immunoglobulin, the steroid Prednisone, and anti-coagulants in keeping with Intermountain Healthcare guidelines for treating VITT.

After a few days on blood thinners, the patient's platelet count was normal and he returned home, where his condition continues to improve.

Dr. Abou-Ismail stressed that VITT is very, very rare, with just 17 confirmed cases in the U.S., all of whom are women. The Utah patient is the third man to be believed to have VITT; the first was in a J & J trail, and the second was reported last week in California, but not yet confirmed.

He also reported that he had a lengthy conversation with the CDC about the Utah patient's case, so that it can be reviewed for further action by the agency.