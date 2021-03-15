Exactly one year later, most SLC public libraries reopen doors for limited services

SALT LAKE CITY — Seven of eight libraries in the Salt Lake City Public Library system reopened for limited express services Monday after a year-long closure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The express services] will include 60-minute computer sessions, access to fax/copy machines, holds pickup, item return, and reference assistance. Every open location will have designated browsing areas. At the Main Library, Passport Services will also be available," a news release from the City Library says.

Monday's reopening, which occurred exactly one year after the library system's closure to public visitors, is not a full reopening. In-person meetings and programs are still closed, but the main library and all branches except the Sprague Firehouse Express location are now offering limited public access.

"We're still doing our part to keep everyone safe, so masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. And if you're not ready to return to the buildings, curbside pickup will still be available with Holds To-Go," a statement on the City Library's website says.

During the closure, the library system continued to serve the public via online lessons and the curbside "Holds To-go" book checkout service. More than 50,000 curbside appointments were made since June.

