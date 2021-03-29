FEMA gives Utah another $1.8 million for COVID-19 response

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $1.8 million in additional funding for Utah's COVID-19 response efforts.

FEMA has now paid more than $91.3 million in Public Assistance Funding to help Utah in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a FEMA news release, the most recent round of funding will go to University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics for the purchase of personal protective equipment to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at hospitals.

The funds will be used for N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, coveralls, gowns, hand sanitizer, safety glasses, IV extensions, disposable stethoscopes and sanitizing wipes.

"FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing no less than a 75% federal share for eligible costs. President Biden has approved a 100% cost share for projects related to the pandemic response that include work completed between Jan. 20, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021," the news release states.

FEMA's assistance was made available after the issuance of a major disaster declaration on April 4, 2020.

Visit www.fema.gov/assistance/public for further details.