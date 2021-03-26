Friday sees 453 new COVID-19 cases in Utah; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as well as three additional deaths, all of which occurred before March 1, 2021.
The new numbers brought the seven-day rolling average for the percent of “people over people” tests to 7.4.
There were _29,117 people vaccinated in Utah Thursday for a total of 1,262,108 vaccines administered in Utah.
Hospitalizations are down to 130.
The state’s death toll is now at 2,901 and the newly-reported deaths are:
- A female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death