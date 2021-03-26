Menu

Friday sees 453 new COVID-19 cases in Utah; 3 additional deaths

Rick Bowmer/AP
Auburn Thayer, 23, waits to receive her Pfizer vaccination, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. All adults in Utah aged 16 and older became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:04:52-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as well as three additional deaths, all of which occurred before March 1, 2021.

The new numbers brought the seven-day rolling average for the percent of “people over people” tests to 7.4.

There were _29,117 people vaccinated in Utah Thursday for a total of 1,262,108 vaccines administered in Utah.

Hospitalizations are down to 130.

The state’s death toll is now at 2,901 and the newly-reported deaths are:

  • A female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
