Friday sees 453 new COVID-19 cases in Utah; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as well as three additional deaths, all of which occurred before March 1, 2021.

READ: Study finds COVID-19 vaccines protect pregnant, lactating women and their newborns

The new numbers brought the seven-day rolling average for the percent of “people over people” tests to 7.4.

There were _29,117 people vaccinated in Utah Thursday for a total of 1,262,108 vaccines administered in Utah.

Hospitalizations are down to 130.

READ: How some are finding vaccine appointments in days, while others wait weeks

The state’s death toll is now at 2,901 and the newly-reported deaths are:

