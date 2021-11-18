Watch
Gov. Cox overrules CDC, authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for all Utahns over 18

David Zalubowski/AP
A patient waits to be called for a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot outside a pharmacy in a grocery store Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 12:40:45-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday that all Utahns aged 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago will be eligible for boosters starting Friday.

Cox's order bypasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the high transmission rate of the virus in Utah.

"The whole booster discussion has been very confusing to most people," said Cox. "We just want to make it very simple."

According to the Utah Department of Health, Utah is now over the two million mark of residents getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55% are fully vaccinated.

