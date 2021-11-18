Gov. Cox overrules CDC, authorizes COVID-19 booster shots for all Utahns over 18

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox announced Thursday that all Utahns aged 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago will be eligible for boosters starting Friday.

Cox's order bypasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the high transmission rate of the virus in Utah.

READ: Utahns line up at test to travel sites

"The whole booster discussion has been very confusing to most people," said Cox. "We just want to make it very simple."

According to the Utah Department of Health, Utah is now over the two million mark of residents getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55% are fully vaccinated.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story