Governor Spencer Cox to hold news conference on latest COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Spencer Cox and other state leaders will brief Utahns on the current COVID-19 situation caused by the Omicron variant in a news conference Friday morning.

Utah has seen new daily records for new COVID-19 cases every day this week. Which is putting a strain on hospitals that are short staffed.

Many schools have also made the decision to switch to remote learning due to the surge of cases and staffing shortages.

Thursday as the state reported 12,990 new COVID-19 cases, marking the second straight day Utah topped 10,000 daily cases.

Among the new cases reported Thursday, school-aged children accounted for 3,002 of them.