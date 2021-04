The Utah Department of Health reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is now 400 and the percent of positivity in "people over people" tests is 7.0%.

The number of vaccinated people in Utah is 1,495,713 which is an increase of 14,350 from Saturday.

There are currently 129 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.