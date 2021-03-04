Homebound Utah man to receive vaccine for 97th birthday

ROSE PARK, Utah — Rose Park's Hal Peacock will receive one of the best gifts ever for his 97th birthday Friday.

Peacock, a World War II vet living in Rose Park, has been unable to receive his COVID-19 vaccination because he's homebound due to medical reasons.

Peacock's healthcare provider and hospice facility is certified to administer the vaccine, but had yet to receive any doses. However, Summit Home Health & Hospice received the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday and can now offer vaccines to their patients

FOX 13 spoke with Summit Home officials and said that as long as Peacock wants the vaccine, which he is, he can receive one on his birthday.