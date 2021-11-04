In-Depth: How many Utah businesses will Biden mandate affect?

SALT LAKE CITY — According to the Census Bureau’s Statistics of U.S. Business report released in May, well over half of Utah workers will be governed by the Biden Administration's vaccine and testing policy imposed on businesses with more than 100 employees.

WATCH: Utah expected to sue over Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

At the time the data was collected 2018, Utah’s total workforce was numbered about 1.5 million people,

1.3 million employees worked for businesses



904,000 worked for businesses with 100 or more employees.

That means the new Biden administration vaccine and testing rules will apply to:

68% of Utah's private workforce



59% of Utah's total workforce.



The numbers reflect the proportion of Utahns officially governed by the new rule.

The real impact is mitigated by the fact many of the employees are already fully vaccinated and many of the businesses have already implemented mandates.