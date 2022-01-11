In-Depth: Two Utahs, Vax and NoVax

SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, in a press conference with representatives of Utah’s major Hospital groups, Dr. Marion Bishop, an ER doctor in Box Elder and Cache Counties, made the point that Covid-19 is really two diseases from her perspective. It’s an entirely different disease in a vaccinated person compared with someone unvaccinated.

She talked about it from a personal perspective, saying how happy she was to give someone a Covid diagnosis if she knew they were vaccinated, because she could tell them they would most likely be better soon after suffering some mild to moderate symptoms. In an unvaccinated person, Covid-19 the diagnosis is “grim,” in her words.

From a statistical perspective, it’s easy to see, though a little less obvious than it was before the Omicron variant.

Consider Utah as two states: Vax Utah and NoVax Utah.

1.91 million Utahns are fully vaccinated, it’s the bigger of the two Utahns.

1.36 million are not vaccinated, the smaller Utah.

Omicron is getting a lot more residents of Vax Utah infected, but still far fewer than residents of NoVax Utah.

Infections since the vaccine became available in February 2021:

Vax Utah: 87,000

NoVax Utah: 214,000

Hospitalizations since February 2021:

Vax Utah: 2,777

NoVax Utah: 11,578

Deaths since February 2021: