In-Depth: Utah's breakthrough cases of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY — A report published today by USA Facts shows that the COVID-19 vaccines have dramatically reduced hospitalizations among the vaccinated, even as fully vaccinated Americans experience more breakthrough cases due to the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The same is true in Utah as seen in numbers from the Utah Department of Health, but vaccinated Utahns are experiencing more breakthrough cases than people in states because with higher vaccination rates.

An example:

Massachusetts has:

6.9 million people.

4.5 million people fully vaccinated (69%) .

19,443 breakthrough cases.

1 in 231 fully vaccinated residents who have tested positive.

Utah has:

3.27 million people.

1.57 million fully vaccinated people (48%).

10,318 breakthrough cases.

1 in 147 fully vaccinated residents who have tested positive.

Still, breakthrough cases are far more rare than cases among unvaccinated Utahns.

The Utah Department of Health publishes incidence rates of each population. The rates allow a direct comparison of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in populations that are changing every day.

Unvaccinated Utahns are at a 5.4 times greater risk of hospitalization because of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated Utahns are at a 5.8 times greater risk of dying of COVID-19.