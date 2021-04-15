Watch
Blood type and COVID-19 risk not linked, Intermountain Healthcare researchers find

A person's blood type does not affect the risk of contracting COVID-19 or developing severe disease, according to a new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 15, 2021
MURRAY, Utah — A person's blood type does not affect the risk of contracting COVID-19 or developing severe disease, according to a new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare.

The study examined the outcomes of more than 100,000 people who were tested for the disease.

Earlier in the pandemic, studies in Canada and Denmark appeared to show a link between blood type and COVID-19 susceptibility, but experts agreed more research was needed.

Intermountain Healthcare's research has been published in the Journal of American Medical Association.

Further details on the researchers' findings are expected to be released during a news conference Thursday morning.

