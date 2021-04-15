Blood type and COVID-19 risk not linked, Intermountain Healthcare researchers find

MURRAY, Utah — A person's blood type does not affect the risk of contracting COVID-19 or developing severe disease, according to a new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare.

The study examined the outcomes of more than 100,000 people who were tested for the disease.

RELATED: Utah's most common COVID variants: California, then U.K.

Earlier in the pandemic, studies in Canada and Denmark appeared to show a link between blood type and COVID-19 susceptibility, but experts agreed more research was needed.

Intermountain Healthcare's research has been published in the Journal of American Medical Association.

RELATED: Utah may be a few weeks away from lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Further details on the researchers' findings are expected to be released during a news conference Thursday morning.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.