SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council voted Tuesday night to extend Mayor Erin Mendenhall's emergency order, requiring masks in the SLC School District for 30 more days.

Council members passed the extension on a 6-1 vote.

The mayor's order has allowed SLCSD to have the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases throughout the five districts in Salt Lake County.

The council will reconsider the order during their Oct. 12 meeting.