Mask mandates end at some Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY — As some Utah schools enter the final week of the 2020-21 school year, many of them are following direction from Governor Spencer Cox that allows students to stop using masks at school.

"I think the most attractive aspect from a medical perspective is that, while it's the release of a mandate, it in no way mandates that children should not wear masks," said Dr. Jay Jacobson, a professor with the University of Utah School of Medicine.

RELATED: Cox orders end of K-12 mask mandate for last week of school

Earlier this month, Cox announced school districts would have the option to stop requiring masks in Utah's K-12 schools for the last week of the school year.

He added that masks are "still encouraged," however, and gave local school districts the option to keep their mask requirements in place if they want to.

RELATED: Parents, teachers weigh in on mask mandate ending in schools

The Salt Lake City School District's school year will end on June 7, and masks will still be required in their schools through June 7.

Cox has said he'll sign a bill banning mask mandates when school reconvenes for the 2021-22 school year.

RELATED: Salt Lake City School District declines option to lift mask requirement for final week of school